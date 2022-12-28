Friends of Newcomerstown Family Set Up GoFundMe Account.

Elliot family, killed in a Newcomerstown house fire on December 26, 2022 (Courtesy GoFundMe)

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Addison, Abigail, Aerial and Alyssa.

The four little girls whose lives as well as those of their parents were snuffed out by fire on Monday.

The Newcomerstown tragedy has inspired friends of the family to establish a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover funeral expenses.

At last check, it had raised over $3000 beyond a $10,000 goal.

No cause for that fire.

The fire nearly leveled the house.