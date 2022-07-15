Friday AM Crash North Of Allliance Impacts Traffic

Olympus digital camera

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An accident involving a tractor trailer rig and a pickup truck just north of Alliance caused some traffic issues during the morning commute on Friday.

With the accident at the end of the Alliance Bypass exit ramp to Route 225, 225 was closed for several hours and so was the eastbound bypass.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

No word on any citations.

Injuries were minor.