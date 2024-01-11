From Housing To Energy To Food, US Inflation Picks Up

WASHINGTON (AP) — Higher energy and housing prices boosted overall U.S. inflation in December, a sign that the Federal Reserve’s drive to slow inflation to its 2% target will likely remain a bumpy one.

Overall prices rose 0.3% from November and 3.4% from 12 months earlier.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, though, so-called core prices rose just 0.3% month over month.

Core prices were up 3.9% from a year earlier — the mildest such pace since May 2021.

Economists pay particular attention to core prices because, by excluding costs that typically jump around from month to month, they are seen as a better guide to the likely path of inflation.