From Powerball to Birthdays

It’s been over two months since someone won Powerball, and that means there’s a big prize up for grabs tonight. The jackpot for this evening’s drawing will be at least $454-million.
Organizers of the Little League World Series say they plan to return to full capacity for this year’s event. Officials were forced to cancel plans for spectators last year because of the pandemic. The year before that, in 2020, the series was cancelled entirely. The Little League World Series is planned for August 17th through 28th in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
It generally costs between $15,000 and $60,000 to license a song for a movie, TV show, or video game. But there’s one song that costs WAY more than that. It’s actually THE most expensive song to license.
So what is it?
It’s AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck”.
The producers of “Varsity Blues” paid $500,000 to use it, and that was all the way back in 1999. So it’s possible that the price has gone way up.
It must be worth it, because it’s been used in tons of other movies, including “Deadpool 2”, “Thor: Ragnarok”, “Battleship”, “Iron Man 2”, “The Longest Yard”, “Daddy’s Home” and “Daddy’s Home 2”, just to name a few.
Heinz has a new product called Dip & Crunch that lets you dip your burger in crushed-up POTATO CHIPS.
It crushed-up chips, plus a sauce to dip your burger in first. There are two varieties: A “Secret Sauce,” and a spicy version. But the chips in both look to be regular old potato chips.
They’re specifically selling it as a burger thing. You can find it at Walmart, Target, and some grocery stores.
Inside The NBA on TNT aired a video last night during the episode which showed a scene from ‘The Office’ on a bus, with the faces of the Nets players and head coach Steve Nash edited onto their bodies. The joke was that the bus was on its way to Cancun, a popular joke referencing a team’s season coming to an end. Check out the video on my twitter page @TheJTurk
A gigantic “potentially hazardous” asteroid that may be twice the size of the Empire State Building is set to zoom past Earth Thursday (April 28), according to NASA.
The asteroid, named 418135 (2008 AG33), has an estimated diameter between 1,150 and 2,560 feet (350 to 780 meters) and will break into Earth’s orbit at a blistering 23,300 mph (37,400 km/h). Thankfully, the asteroid is expected to skim past our planet without any risk of impact.
JR Smith was recently named North Carolina A&T State’s Academic Athlete of the Year with a GPA of 4.0. The 2 time NBA Champion enrolled at North Carolina A&T State to pursue a degree in liberal studies and play collegiate golf. Although the 36 year old earned roughly $90 million during his NBA career, he was cleared to play for the Aggies’ golf team thanks to the NCAA’s two-sports rule and recent changes to NIL regulations.
His success didn’t escape LeBron James’ attention. James took to Twitter to congratulate his former Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers teammate on the achievement: YESSIR !! Proud of you Kid!!! Love bro
JR Smith’s real name…Earl Smith III.
Sony Music Entertainment and Trafalgar Releasing today launched the brand-new trailer for George Michael FREEDOM UNCUT, a deeply autobiographical feature documentary narrated by the late Grammy® Award winner.
This feature-length documentary will be released as a global cinema event on Wednesday, June 22.
NBA Playoff last night:
The Heat eliminates the Hawks 4-1
Memphis goes up 3-2 beating Minnesota basically at the buzzer on a dazzling Ja Morant layup 111-109.
Phoenix held off the New Orleans 112-97 to go up 3-2
Tonight.
The Bucks try to eliminate the Bulls at 7:30. Milwaukee leads the series 3-1
The Warriors look to do the same over the Denver Nuggets, tip off at 10
The Guardians losing streak is at 5 and they take on Sohei Ohtani and the Angels tonight at 9:38. Zack Plezac on the hill for the G’s.
Today is Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Today in sports and pop culture history
39 years ago – In 1983, Nolan Ryan, of the Houston Astros, struck out the 3,509th batter of his career to pass Walter Johnson as All Time Strike-Out King. He retired in 1993 with 5,714 SO
Today in 1982, the trial of John W. Hinckley Jr. began in Washington. Hinckley was later acquitted by reason of insanity for the shooting of U.S. President Reagan and 3 others.
Today in 1994, world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, the richest fighter ever with winnings estimated at $102-million, retired.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
- Sheena Easton is 63
- Ace Frehley is 71
Today we honor The late Radio show host Casey Kasem (1932 – 2014) …he would have been 90 (FAST FACTS: A broadcasting legend and producer best known for 1984’s “Ghostbusters” and voiced Shaggy in “What’s New, Scooby-Doo?” who hosted “American top 40.”)