From the Weekend

FINAL 4
WOMEN’S FINAL LAST NIGHT STANFORD HELD OFF ARIZONA 54-53
BAYLOR BLOWOUT – 78-59 OVER HOUSTON
UCLA – GONZAGA = GAME OF THE YEAR – 93-90 OT
CHAMPIONSHIP TONIGHT AT 9PM ZAGS 4.5 FAVORITES
TRIBE EXPLODES FOR 9 RUNS. AVOIDS SWEEP 9-3 OVER TIGERS
TRIBE 5 HR IN 3 GAMES ONLY 6 TEAMS HAVE HIT MORE HR AND 3 OF THOSE TEAMS HAVE PLAYED 4 GAMES ALREADY
MLB announced Friday that it is moving the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to a new Georgia law that has civil rights groups concerned about its potential to restrict voting access for people of color.
The 2021 MLB draft, a new addition to All-Star Game festivities this year, will also be relocated.
In a statement, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the league is “finalizing a new host city and the details about these events will be announced shortly.” A source told ESPN that the 2022 All-Star Game is still planned for Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and that that site won’t be moved up to fill the void this summer.
The Atlanta Braves said they were “deeply disappointed” by the outcome.
AARON RODGERS HOSTS JEOPARDY TONIGHT 7:30 CBS
According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, the NFL is considering a “Midnight Madness”-style opening to training camps in late July. The league is attempting to have 28 teams open on the same date with some fanfare for each opening, similar to how college basketball programs host their first practice in October.If the NFL can pull off this type of event, the date is expected to be Tuesday, July 27 — which would be 47 days before the start of the first Sunday of the regular season. The league still would have some kinks to work out (i.e. the Week 1 “Monday Night Football” game since those teams will start a day later), but the NFL wants to make a dormant time on the league calendar more meaningful. Preseason games are no longer expected to be played on Thursday nights. The new three-week preseason will have games played on Fridays through Sundays beginning the weekend of Aug. 13-15.
CAVS BEAT BY THE HEAT SATURDAY 115-101 AND ARE 17-32. ” HOW GOOD WOULD JALEN SUGGS LOOK IN THE WINE AND GOLD?”
IF THE SEASON WOULD END NOW, THE CAVS WOULD PICK AT NUMBER 5. According to web page tankathon.
CAVS IN SAN ANTONIO TO TAKE ON THE SPURS TONIGHT AT 7pm.
CAVS ARE A 9PT. ROAD DOG.
TODAY IN SPORTS and Music History
1965 – The color of National Football League penalty flags used by officials was changed from white to bright gold
|1985 – An estimated 5,000 radio stations around the world simultaneously played the song “We Are the World”.