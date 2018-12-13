Fuel Cell Center At Stark State Closing

(WHBC) – It was a source of pride for Stark State College, but now the Fuel Cell Prototyping Center at the Jackson Township school is abruptly closing.

Current operator LG Corporation announced the facility shutdown, which means 70 jobs will be gone.

$18 million in state and federal funding went into building the fuel cell laboratory.

LG says it will now concentrate its research efforts in other areas.

Marisa Rohn, the college’s vice president of advancement, marketing and strategic partnerships, says they’ve had a great relationship with LG and Rolls Royce for the past 12 years and is sad to see them go.

“But we will be working to find an adaptive reuse for the building, it’s a high-tech building of about 60,000 square feet, so we’ll be working on that next.”

She says its unclear how much longer LG will be in the building but they’ll work with them as they transition out.

She says the college’s career services offices has reached out and offered assistance to the employees who will looking for work in the area.