News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Fugees Rapper Says Lawyer’s Use Of AI Tanked His Case, Pushes For New Trial

By News Desk
October 18, 2023 7:00PM EDT
Share
FILE - Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, left, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, accompanied by defense lawyer David Kenner, right, arrives at federal court for his trial March 30, 2023, in Washington. Michel argued this week that use of the generative AI program was one of a number of errors his previous attorney made a trial for which he was "unqualified, unprepared and ineffectual," according to a motion for new trial his new lawyers filed. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The trial of a Fugees rapper, who was convicted in multimillion-dollar political conspiracies, stretched across the worlds of politics and entertainment.

Now the case is touching on the tech world with arguments that his defense attorney used an “experimental” artificial intelligence program to write his closing arguments.

Prakazrel “Pras” Michel argued this week that use of the generative AI program was one of a number of errors his previous attorney made a trial for which he was “unqualified, unprepared and ineffectual,” according to a motion for new trial his new lawyers filed this week.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

ODOT Opens First of 2 Big 'Flyover' Ramps at Central Interchange
3

Teen Arrested for Attack on 15-Year-Old Girl at Stadium Park
4

Beach City Man Killed in Stark Heavy Equipment Accident
5

Large Fire Just Outside Minerva