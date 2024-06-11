Fugitive of Week Has Canton Tie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man said to frequent the Canton-Massillon area as well as the Cleveland area is a wanted man.

In fact, the U.S. Marshal Service has named 44-year-old Jesse Gulley their fugitive of the week.

He’s wanted on a federal parole violation.

Here’s more from the U.S. Marshal Service office in Cleveland:

Gulley, 44, is a described as a black male, standing approximately 6 feet 1 inches and weighing about 244 pounds.

If you have any information in reference to Jesse Gulley please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.