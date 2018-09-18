Fugitive Still on the Loose

The search continued in and near Mansfield early this morning for a Pennsylvania man accused of threatening the president and law enforcement… Over 100 federal, state and local police officers are involved in the hunt for Shawn Christy, who is considered armed and dangerous… The State Highway Patrol believes the 27-year-old Christy was involved in a crash involving a stolen pickup truck along I-71 near the Route 13 exit on Sunday afternoon; he apparently took off on foot.