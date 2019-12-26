‘Full Belly’ Fights ‘Alternative’ Lunches in Louisville Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You’ve heard the stories of school students on subsidized lunch program receiving “alternate” lunches like cheese sandwiches if their account isn’t paid up.
They’re figuring out a way to avoid that in the Louisville City School District.
At Louisville Elementary, the “Full Belly” account allows residents and others to make donations so that everyone has a full lunch.
They plan to expand to all the school buildings.
Checks or money orders can be made out to the “Louisville Cafeteria Fund”.
Please write “Full Belly” written in the memo line.