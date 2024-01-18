Full Opening of Newest Roundabout Still on Delay

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s become one of the more complicated Stark County roundabout construction projects.

The east leg of the four-way intersection that straddles Jackson Township and the city of Green at Pittsburg Avenue/Mount Pleasant Street/Mayfair Road remains closed.

Utility companies work, weather permitting, to move their utility lines out of the way.

County Engineer Keith Bennett says that work should be done once the asphalt plants open in early April.

That’s when they can pave the east leg and then put the final layer of asphalt on the entire roundabout.

He thinks late Spring for project completion.