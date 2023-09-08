Fun in the FED

1480 WHBC/Mix 94.1 On the Road to the PTO this Friday Night for our first

Federal League broadcast of the season as PERRY will host MCKINLEY. This has proven to be one of the best early season league match-ups year after year. Home Field Advantage…not necessarily. The visiting team has won 5 consecutive games in this series. Evenly matched…it’s 11 – 11 for the Panthers and the Pups, but note to self…Perry has won 7 of the last 9 encounters. So here we go Friday Night at Keith Wakefield Stadium. Buckle up!

McKinley coming up with an impressive, and, much needed road win at Dublin Coffman. They went down early, 14 – 0, but battled back with big plays on offense and defense….some steady and outstanding effort from QB Keaton Rode running and passing, and a defensive front that held Coffman to less that 4 yards per carry. The same effort and more will be required in attempting to tame the Wing T.

Enter the Panthers…Big numbers on Offense in Week 1 and Week 3 victories, but like McKinley, a stumble in week 2 against St V…dropped passes (yes that’s

correct…dropped PASSES) penalties, not moving the sticks, not finishing drives. A ground attack that has nearly 700 yards and 11 TDS ( Ryder Hartshorn and Marcellys Harris have 4 each) in 3 games….but inconsistencies. Defensively….minimizing the big play with McKinley’s athleticism. All in all….a fantastic match up for Week 1 in the Fed for the Aultman Hospital Game of the Week!!! From my perspective In the Booth…Friday Night in the Fed….it really doesn’t get any better than that!!! Kenny, Denny, Mark, and yours truly will see y’all On the Radio!!