Fun Study: More Christmas Spirit in Ohio, But Even More in West Virginia, Pennsylvania
Courtesy CenturyLink
MONROE, Louisiana (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If only we had done more searches for gingerbread houses.
That was one of the key metrics in a survey designed to determine how much Christmas spirit we have in Ohio, and though we’re better than average, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are supposedly more spirited.
Some of the other measures used: number of tweets with the word Christmas, level of charitable giving, and the number of Christmas tree farms per capita.