Fund Means House Cleaning for 500 Republic-Area Homes

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Money being obtained by the city of Canton from Republic Steel in settlement of the state and local air pollution legal case.

It means 500 homes around the now-shuttered 8th Street NE plant will be power washed this Spring and Summer.

A consent decree was issued from Stark County Common Pleas Court ordering the company to pay $300,000 over lead emissions and improper dust control at the plant.

Residents in the Republic Canton Community Fund area will receive letters in the mail, notifying them that the service is being made available.

Republic abruptly ceased operations back in August.

Here’s a link to a map designating the neighborhood where the exterior of homes will be cleaned.