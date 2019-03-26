Fundraiser For Man Who Beat Alleged Rapist

(ONN) – Police in Eastlake are trying to stop all the angry comments on social media after they arrested a man for assault who says he brutally beat a teenager because he was molesting a five-year old boy.

20-year-old Richard Adams was arrested after a fight broke out between him and a 17-year-old boy.

The police report says Adams saw the teenager on top of the little boy inside a home and sprung into action.

His actions have gone viral, with people offering to help him in any way they can.

Eastlake police responded on Facebook saying “to attack people within the system to achieve a certain outcome is not what justice is about.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for Adams’ legal defense.