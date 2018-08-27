Funeral Plans for Senator John McCain

- Public memorial services for Senator McCain are set. He will lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol on Wednesday, which is his birthday, from 1pm to 8pm. Then on Thursday, there will be a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church at 10am. He will then lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Friday. Visitors will be able to pay their respects to the longtime senator from 2 pm to 8 pm that day. On Saturday, a private national memorial service will happen at the Washington National Cathedral at 10am. McCain will be laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.
- By the late Senator’s request, he will be eulogized by former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. President Trump has not been invited – though Vice President Mike Pence has been…and will be attending.
- McCain’s Senate seat will be filled by a Republican. Arizona law dictates that Governor Doug Ducey must pick McCain’s replacement. That person must be from the same party and would serve at least until the following general election in 2020. Ducey has previously said he would not appoint himself, but just who he would tap to fill the role of the six-term Senator remains to be seen. This would be the first time in Arizona history that a Senate seat would be filled through a Governor’s appointment.