Funeral Services Set For Young Fire Victims

(ONN) – Funeral services have been scheduled for five children killed in a fire at their home in Youngstown.

Services for the children, who ranged in age from one to nine, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown.

Penny Wells, director of Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past, says a two-hour visitation will precede the services at the church.

Community members say about $30,000 has been raised so far to cover funeral expenses.

Investigators say there is no sign the fire on December 9th was suspicious.

The childrens’ mother has been released from the hospital.