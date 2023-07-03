Funnel Cloud Sightings Lead to Issuance of Warning, No Reported Damage

A funnel cloud drops out of a thunderstorm west of Denver on Sunday afternoon, June 14, 2009. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the Denver area shortly thereafter. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No word on any damage, but there were several reports of a funnel cloud in Tuscarawas and Harrison Counties Sunday night, one of them along Sharon Valley Road, south of New Philadelphia.

The other sighting was by a sheriff’s deputy at Routes 151 and 212 near Bowerston.

Those sightings prompted a Tornado Warning for that area and points directly east.

The Pittsburgh office of the National Weather Service will consult with county EMA directors Monday morning on any reports of damage.

There was also flash flooding in mainly central Tuscarawas County.

A warning was issued for that.

Also in the East Liverpool area, where homes were reported to be inundated with water,