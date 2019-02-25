Funny, Emotional “Love Letters Performance at the Palace Theatre

America’s long running hit play, “Love Letters” was performed by two iconic TV Stars – Barbara Eden and Hal Linden at the Canton Palace Theatre on Sunday afternoon.

The sentimental and often funny play, written by the late A.R. Gurney, was originally a Broadway production.

WHBC’s Gary Rivers, along with a few WHBC listeners, had the opportunity to go back stage and meet the stars. A fun Sunday afternoon.

l-r – Barbara Eden, WHBC’s JoAnn Stringer, Hal Linden

Gary Rivers with WHBC Listeners

Susan Ferrell, Promoter, with WHBC’s Gary Rivers