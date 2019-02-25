Funny, Emotional “Love Letters Performance at the Palace Theatre
By Gary Rivers
|
Feb 25, 2019 @ 9:19 AM

America’s long running hit play, “Love Letters” was performed by two iconic TV Stars – Barbara Eden and Hal Linden at the Canton Palace Theatre on Sunday afternoon.

The sentimental and often funny play, written by the late A.R. Gurney, was originally a Broadway production.

WHBC’s Gary Rivers, along with a few WHBC listeners, had the opportunity to go back stage and meet the stars.   A fun Sunday afternoon.

l-r – Barbara Eden, WHBC’s JoAnn Stringer, Hal Linden

Gary Rivers with WHBC Listeners

Susan Ferrell, Promoter, with WHBC’s Gary Rivers

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Yes, The Increased Gas Tax Is Mandated To Have Every Penny Go to Transportation Needs Is Your Tooth Fairy Paying Less This Year? The First Woman To Run For President Was From Ohio Tonight Begins the Second of Four Super Moons This Year Do Singles Really Celebrate on Singles Awareness Day? THIS is NOT the Guy to Attempt to SCAM