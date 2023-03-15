News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Future NASA Moonwalkers To Sport Sleeker Spacesuits

By News Desk
March 15, 2023 1:08PM EDT
CREDIT: MGN

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Moonwalking astronauts will have sleeker, more flexible spacesuits that come in different sizes when they step onto the lunar surface later this decade.

The spacesuits will be white like they were during NASA’s Apollo program more than a half-century ago to reflect heat and keep future moonwalkers cool.

The company behind the next-generation spacesuits said Wednesday the design is proprietary.

NASA awarded Axiom Space a $228.5 million contract to provide the moonsuits.

The space agency is targeting late 2025 at the earliest to land two astronauts on the moon’s south pole.

