      Weather Alert

Future of Popular Downtown Canton Restaurant Still in Jeopardy

Noah Hiles
Jan 30, 2020 @ 5:05pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A longtime staple in downtown Canton dining could be near the end of the road.

The Canton repository says a three year estate battle over family members of the late owner of Napoli’s Italian Eatery Phil DeChellis could end in the restaurant being sold.

They say a large portion of DeChellis’ estate is now missing. That along with attorney fees over the years creates a need for money that the restaurant’s profits might not be able to provide.

A trial is scheduled for February 21 to settle the estate. It could also likely determine if the restaurant stays or goes.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon