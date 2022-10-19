Game 5 ALDS Loss To Yankees Ends Guardians Season

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees hits a three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Guardians entertaining and surprising season came to a end in game 5 of the ALDS Tuesday in the Bronx, as the Yankees out slugged Cleveland 5–1 to win the series 3 games to 2.

The Yanks rallied to win the last 2 games in the best-of-5 series extending the Guardians postseason winner take all game losing streak to 8 in a row dating back to 1997.

The damage was done early by New York, as Giancarlo Stanton hit a 3-run homer off of Guards starter Aaron Civale who didn’t make it out of the first inning.

Civale recorded only 1 out and took the loss. Combining the regular season and potseason, Civale was (0-3) against the Yankees this year with a 12.54 era.

Aaron Judge also hit a solo blast, as the Yankees outhomered the Guardians in the 5 game series 9 to 3.

Cleveland’s only run of the game scored on a sacrifice fly by Jose Ramirez in the third inning.

Guardians skipper Terry Francona elected not to start ace and game 2 starter, Shane Bieber on short rest in game 5. He instead went with Civale, who had never pitched in a postseason game.

Yanks manager Aaron Boone on the other hand elected to go with his game 2 starter on short rest, Nestor Cortez, and the decision proved to be the right one. Cortez threw 5 innings of 1 run ball and picked up the victory.

The Yankees now move on to the best-of-7 American League Championship Series starting tomorrow night in Houston against the Astros.