Game Times For Remainder Of ALDS Are Set

Major League Baseball has released game times for the remainder on the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Houston Astros.

Game 3 in Cleveland will be this Monday with a first-pitch scheduled for 2:05pm. Join us for the Indians Warm-Up Show at 1:35pm on NewsTalk 1480 WHBC. Mike Clevinger is scheduled to start for the Indians against Houston’s Dallas Keuchel.

Start times for Games 4 and 5 are dependent on the progress of the Yankees/Red Sox series.

Game 4 in Cleveland, if necessary, will be this Tuesday. First pitch will be either 4:37pm, or, 7:07pm if the Yankees/Red Sox series is over.

Game 5 in Houston, if necessary, will be next Thursday. First pitch will be either 4:07pm, or, 7:40pm if the Yankees/Red Sox series is over.