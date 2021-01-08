Browns Garrett And Conklin Named 1st Team All Pro
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 11: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns pumps up the crowd in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and right tackle Jack Conklin have been named to the Associated Press NFL All Pro First Team for 2020.
Making the All Pro team is the highest team honor a player can receive because it means he is the best at his position out of all the players in the NFL from all 32 teams as selected by a national panel of 50 media members.
Garrett, the first overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Browns, makes the first team for the first time in his career. Despite contracting the coronavirus, Garrett still played in 14 games this season collecting 48 tackles, 12 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 passes defensed. Garrett now has 42.5 sacks in his first 51 games with the Browns.
Browns guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller were named to the All Pro Second Team.
|
|OFFENSE
|
|QB
|Aaron Rodgers
|Packers
|RB
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|WR
|Davante Adams
|Packers
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|Chiefs
|LT
|David Bakhtiari
|Packers
|RT
|Jack Conklin
|Browns
|LG
|Quenton Nelson
|Colts
|RG
|Brandon Scherff
|Washington
|C
|Corey Linsley
|Packers
|
|DEFENSE
|
|EDGE
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|EDGE
|Myles Garrett
|Browns
|DL
|Aaron Donald
|Rams
|DL
|DeForest Buckner
|Colts
|LB
|Fred Warner
|49ers
|LB
|Bobby Wagner
|Seahawks
|LB
|Darius Leonard
|Colts
|CB
|Xavien Howard
|Dolphins
|CB
|Jalen Ramsey
|Rams
|S
|Tyran Mathieu
|Chiefs
|S
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Steelers
|S
|Budda Baker
|Cardinals
|
|SPECIAL TEAMS
|
|PK
|Jason Sanders
|Dolphins
|P
|Jake Bailey
|Patriots
|KR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Bears
|PR
|Gunner Olszewski
|Patriots
|ST
|George Odum
|Colts
|LS
|Morgan Cox
|Ravens