      Weather Alert

Browns Garrett And Conklin Named 1st Team All Pro

Kenny Roda
Jan 8, 2021 @ 2:21pm
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 11: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns pumps up the crowd in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and right tackle Jack Conklin have been named to the Associated Press NFL All Pro First Team for 2020.

Making the All Pro team is the highest team honor a player can receive because it means he is the best at his position out of all the players in the NFL from all 32 teams as selected by a national panel of 50 media members.

Garrett, the first overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Browns,  makes the first team for the first time in his career. Despite contracting the coronavirus, Garrett still played in 14 games this season collecting 48 tackles, 12 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 passes defensed. Garrett now has 42.5 sacks in his first 51 games with the Browns.

Browns guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller were named to the All Pro Second Team.

 

Here is the entire A.P. NFL All-Pro Team 2020, as selected by a national panel of 50 media members:
OFFENSE
QB Aaron Rodgers Packers
RB Derrick Henry Titans
TE Travis Kelce Chiefs
WR Davante Adams Packers
WR Stefon Diggs Bills
WR Tyreek Hill Chiefs
LT David Bakhtiari Packers
RT Jack Conklin Browns
LG Quenton Nelson Colts
RG Brandon Scherff Washington
C Corey Linsley Packers
DEFENSE
EDGE T.J. Watt Steelers
EDGE Myles Garrett Browns
DL Aaron Donald Rams
DL DeForest Buckner Colts
LB Fred Warner 49ers
LB Bobby Wagner Seahawks
LB Darius Leonard Colts
CB Xavien Howard Dolphins
CB Jalen Ramsey Rams
S Tyran Mathieu Chiefs
S Minkah Fitzpatrick Steelers
S Budda Baker Cardinals
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Jason Sanders Dolphins
P Jake Bailey Patriots
KR Cordarrelle Patterson Bears
PR Gunner Olszewski Patriots
ST George Odum Colts
LS Morgan Cox Ravens
TAGS
All Pro Cleveland Browns Jack Conklin Joel Bitonio Myles Garrett NFL All Pro Wyatt Tellers
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Gibbs Says He Won't Certify in Certain States
Ryan: 'Jobs Will be Lost' Over Mishandling of DC 'Insurrection'
Akron Man Killed in Wayne Crash
Canton Man Gets 3 Years in June Shooting Death of 'Friend'