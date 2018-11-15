Gary Asks…Do Guys Look Better With a Beard?
By Gary Rivers
|
Nov 15, 2018 @ 9:55 AM

So, a new study came out this week that shows men who have full beards are more attractive than men who are clean-shaven.

Wait..What?

As a clean-shaven guy, Gary was taken aback.

The study was published in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology.

Researchers asked more than 8,500 women to rate men on their attractiveness as a long-term romantic partner.

So, naturally, Gary went to a website…and yes..there IS an app for that, and found out what he looked like with a beard?

Does he Look any better? Well…you tell us!

(Here’s the app: http://ampersandre.github.io/beard-simulator/ )

 

