Gary Asks…Do Guys Look Better With a Beard?

So, a new study came out this week that shows men who have full beards are more attractive than men who are clean-shaven.

Wait..What?

As a clean-shaven guy, Gary was taken aback.

The study was published in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology.

Researchers asked more than 8,500 women to rate men on their attractiveness as a long-term romantic partner.

So, naturally, Gary went to a website…and yes..there IS an app for that, and found out what he looked like with a beard?

Does he Look any better? Well…you tell us!

(Here’s the app: http://ampersandre.github.io/beard-simulator/ )