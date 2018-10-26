Gary Rivers Interviews Vicki Lawrence

Vicki Lawrence, of Cool Kids, Mama’s Family and Carol Burnette Show fame, was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning.

If you haven’t seen Cool Kids yet, it’s a funny and edgy show about a rag-tag group of friends living in a retirement community who have no problem breaking every rule to have fun.

Vicki Lawrence is one of the most beloved TV personalities of her generation, known for iconic sitcoms such as Mama’s Family and The Carol Burnett Show. Now she’s back on TV, co-starring in a new comedy [The Cool Kids on Fox]. Many may not know, however, that she has experienced chronic idiopathic urticaria, or CIU, a form of chronic hives with no known cause.

Approximately 1.5 million Americans are living with CIU, which is characterized by hives that occur spontaneously without an identifiable cause and reoccur for six weeks or more. CIU can be difficult to diagnose because symptoms, which include red, itchy bumps or welts on the skin, can come and go for many months or even years.

Joining Vicki was Neeta Odgen, with Genentech and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.