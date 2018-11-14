Gary Wants Your Sausage Recipe!

Here’s the thing.

While perusing the internet, Gary came across a most unusual Christmas gift that he wants—- it’s only available on one website…but you can’t buy it…

First the gift: It’s Jimmy Dean Sausage-Scented Christmas Wrapping Paper.

It’s only available at jimmydeangiftexchange.com, and it’s free!

Here’s how it works. If you want it, you have to go to JimmyDeanGiftExchange.com . . . submit a picture of you cooking one of their sausage recipes . . . and choose the wrapping paper as your gift. That sounds like a lot of work, but one recipe is “sausage and eggs.”

Gary doesn’t cook. So, if you have a sausage recipe, please send it to Gary at grivers@whbc.com.

He’ll cook it up. send the picture and recipe…and get his prized present.

https://jimmydeangiftexchange.com