      Weather Alert

Here Are Upcoming Guests on The Gary Rivers Show

May 20, 2019 @ 10:48am
Gary Rivers Show

TUESDAY  5/21/19

10:15a
Dr. Michelle Rinella
Just how much sugar IS in our Smoothies?

10:35a 
Dr. Frieda Birnbaum
Dad’s are So important to Children’s development

10:45a
Paul Mangiamele
Bennigans – Attracting employees in Fast Food today

11:05a
Michael’s Inspirational Story
Canton City Schools

WEDNESDAY  5/22/19

10:04a
Senator Rob Portman  – tentative
What’s the Senator Working on in Washington

10:35a
Jim Adams, Health Commissioner
Measles outbreak and State-wide hepatitis A outbreak

11:05
tba

THURSDAY  5/23/19

10:35a
Psychiatrist Shushuka Malhotra,Neuro-Behavioral Clinical Research
Participants wanted in Research Study

10:45a
Tricia Oestertag – Arts in Star
Things to Do This Weekend in Stark Co.

11:05
Collyn Floyd, Canton Chamber
Vintage Canton

FRIDAY  5/24/19

10:15a
Dr. Edward Peters
Backlash to facial recognition software

10:45a
Michelle Pollino
FoxNews Hollywood

11:05a
Trevor Ivan, North Canton Jaycees
Volunteer for Special Olympics

MONDAY  5/27/19

10:35a
tba

TUESDAY  5/28/19

10:15a
tba

WEDNESDAY  5/29/19

11:05
tba

THURSDAY  5/30/19

10:45a
Tricia Oestertag – Arts in Star
Things to Do This Weekend in Stark Co.

FRIDAY  5/31/19

10:45a
Michelle Pollino
FoxNews Hollywood

MONDAY  6/3/19

Gary Rivers on CMN for vacationing Pam Cook

MONDAY  6/10/19

HEALTH WEEK
Coleman Services

TUESDAY  6/11/19

HEALTH WEEK
Lifecare Family Health & Dental Center

WEDNESDAY  6/12/19

HEALTH WEEK
Aultman – Hour 1
Starkmhar- Hour 2

THURSDAY  6/13/19

HEALTH WEEK
Spectrum Orthopaedics

FRIDAY  6/14/19

HEALTH WEEK
Akron Children’s Hospital

 

 

 

Popular Posts
Investigation Into Tainted Food Served To Teachers
7 hours ago
Heavily Traveled Ramps Closing For Repairs
10 hours ago
Semi Carrying Feed Crashes On Ramp
3 days ago
Massillon Students Witness, Report On History Being Made
5 hours ago
Recent Walsh Grad Dies During Marathon
16 hours ago