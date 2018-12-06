Gary’s Newest Tech Gadget Christmas Present: Keysmart
By Gary Rivers
|
Dec 6, 2018 @ 12:11 PM

KeySmart is the compact solution to those bulky, leg-poking key rings that every guy seems to hate.

The patented ’S’ design creates a perfectly organized keyring and multifunctional tool.

  • Easily Attach Your Car Key Fob with FREE loop accessory!
  • Fully Customizable – Variety of color options and accessories available at checkout!
  • Quick Assembly – Attach all your keys and accessories in less than 60 seconds, no tools required!

What about Price? The original version is  $21.99

It pretty much fits into anyone’s holiday budget.  Although, beware the add-ons will make the price go up — but you make love them:

  • thumbdrive/pocket clip, quick disconnect, bottle opener, and/or nano light.

Learn more:  https://www.getkeysmart.com/

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Is This The Best New Tech Gift? Christmas Tree Lights – Are You Doing It Wrong? Fake White Christmas Trees Tacky or Classy? The Top Five Things We Steal from Work . . . and 7% Have Stolen Toilet Paper A Woman Watching Netflix While Driving Gets Into a Car Crash A New Version of Big Mouth Billy Bass is on Sale . . . and It’s Powered by Amazon’s Alexa