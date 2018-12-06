Gary’s Newest Tech Gadget Christmas Present: Keysmart

KeySmart is the compact solution to those bulky, leg-poking key rings that every guy seems to hate.
The patented ’S’ design creates a perfectly organized keyring and multifunctional tool.
- Easily Attach Your Car Key Fob with FREE loop accessory!
- Fully Customizable – Variety of color options and accessories available at checkout!
- Quick Assembly – Attach all your keys and accessories in less than 60 seconds, no tools required!
What about Price? The original version is $21.99
It pretty much fits into anyone’s holiday budget. Although, beware the add-ons will make the price go up — but you make love them:
- thumbdrive/pocket clip, quick disconnect, bottle opener, and/or nano light.
Learn more: https://www.getkeysmart.com/