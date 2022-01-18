Gas Buddy Predicts: Possible $4 Gas by Memorial Day
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
CHICAGO, Illinois (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – GasBuddy is out with its predictions for 2022, and it looks like you’ll need to budget more money for gasoline.
The gas-savings platform predicts prices will average 39-cents more per gallon compared to last year.
And the national average price could hit four dollars a gallon sometime before Memorial Day.
Stark County prices are typically lower though, by 23-cents on Tuesday, according to AAA.
GasBuddy’s Patrick DeHaan says the imbalance between supply and demand because of COVID continues, but should return to normal at year’s end.