Gas Buddy Predicts: Possible $4 Gas by Memorial Day

Jim Michaels
Jan 18, 2022 @ 4:15am
CHICAGO, Illinois (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – GasBuddy is out with its predictions for 2022, and it looks like you’ll need to budget more money for gasoline.

The gas-savings platform predicts prices will average 39-cents more per gallon compared to last year.

And the national average price could hit four dollars a gallon sometime before Memorial Day.

Stark County prices are typically lower though, by 23-cents on Tuesday, according to AAA.

GasBuddy’s Patrick DeHaan says the imbalance between supply and demand because of COVID continues, but should return to normal at year’s end.

