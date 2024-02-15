Gas Line Rupture Leads to Explosion, Fire, Heavy Smoke

PIKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A gas line rupture and subsequent fire in Pike Township Wednesday sent a lot of black smoke into the air, even visible from I-77.

The East Sparta Fire Department and six other departments along with the Stark County Sheriff’s responded to Briggle Avenue south of Downing Street SW.

This, after nearby residents reported an explosion and fire.

The road was closed as the gas supply line was turned off.

The sheriff’s office says Marathon Petroleum was on scene, assisting with the investigation.