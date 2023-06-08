Gas Prices Back Up on Anniversary Date of Record Price
June 8, 2023 9:01AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big jump in gasoline prices over the last two days.
Thursday morning’s AAA average for the Canton Massillon metro area is up 23-cents, to $3.61 a gallon.
GasBuddy has price-leading chain gas stations pushing the price for regular to $3.69.9.
Saudi Arabia announced a production cut a few days ago.
It was a year ago Thursday that the price for gas hit a record high, at $5.06 a gallon in Canton-Massillon.