Gas Prices Back Up on Anniversary Date of Record Price

Fuel price sign at a Flying J Truck Stop in Pearl, Miss., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big jump in gasoline prices over the last two days.

Thursday morning’s AAA average for the Canton Massillon metro area is up 23-cents, to $3.61 a gallon.

GasBuddy has price-leading chain gas stations pushing the price for regular to $3.69.9.

Saudi Arabia announced a production cut a few days ago.

It was a year ago Thursday that the price for gas hit a record high, at $5.06 a gallon in Canton-Massillon.