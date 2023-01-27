Gas Prices Continue Going Wrong Way

A woman pumps gas at a GetGo Mini Mart in Valencia, Pa., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’d like to avoid five-dollar gas again this summer, but it sure looks like we’re headed in that direction.

Before higher spring and summer demand and the switch to more expensive fuels, gas in Stark County is already averaging $3.63 a gallon Friday morning, says AAA.

That’s up eight-cents in the last two days.

They say demand is up, pointing to the mild winter weather that can lead to more driving.

Crude is up slightly this week

There’s a lot of $3.65.9 gas in the county according to GasBuddy.