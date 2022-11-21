News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Gas Prices Down Nearly 20-Cents for Week

By Jim Michaels
November 21, 2022 5:54AM EST
A sign advertises gas prices at a gas station in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices in Stark County were back below the state and national averages, and all seems right with the world.

The AAA average in the county Monday morning was $3.48, down 19-cents over the past week.

The statewide average is $3.58.

Nationally, it’s $3.66

Diesel is still hanging in there at $5.90 a gallon though.

