Gas Prices Down Nearly 20-Cents for Week
November 21, 2022 5:54AM EST
A sign advertises gas prices at a gas station in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices in Stark County were back below the state and national averages, and all seems right with the world.
The AAA average in the county Monday morning was $3.48, down 19-cents over the past week.
The statewide average is $3.58.
Nationally, it’s $3.66
Diesel is still hanging in there at $5.90 a gallon though.