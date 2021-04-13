      Weather Alert

Gas Prices Falling with Supplies Increasing and Crude Dropping

Jim Michaels
Apr 13, 2021 @ 3:27am
In this Dec. 15, 2011 photo, Michael Reed fills his gas tank at a station in Charlotte, N.C. The retail price of gasoline averaged more than $3.50 per gallon for the year, a record. Drivers cut back where they could, driving less and switching to more fuel efficient cars. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With gasoline supplies increasing and crude oil prices falling, what you pay at the pump is also coming down.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Stark County in Tuesday morning’s AAA survey was $2.56, the lowest for any county in Ohio.

That’s 12-cents cheaper than a week ago.

That’s even though the average next door in Carroll County is $2.82.

Still, average prices across the state and the country are also coming down.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Woman Accused of Setting House on Fire
Canton Has Funding for Roof, Emergency and Home Repairs
SARTA, NICE America Combine to Further Clean Air Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology
McKinley's Johnson The Best In Division 1