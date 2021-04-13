Gas Prices Falling with Supplies Increasing and Crude Dropping
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With gasoline supplies increasing and crude oil prices falling, what you pay at the pump is also coming down.
The average price for a gallon of gas in Stark County in Tuesday morning’s AAA survey was $2.56, the lowest for any county in Ohio.
That’s 12-cents cheaper than a week ago.
That’s even though the average next door in Carroll County is $2.82.
Still, average prices across the state and the country are also coming down.