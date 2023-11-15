Gas Prices Flirt With $3 Mark Again

Signs at a shell petrol station in London, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Global energy giant Shell says annual profits doubled to a record high last year as oil and gas prices soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. London-based Shell Plc on Thursday posted adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for 2022 and $9.8 billion in the fourth quarter. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Average gas prices: teasing us again, dropping closer to the three-dollar mark again.

The AAA average for Canton-Massillon was $3.12 Wednesday morning, down over two-cents from Tuesday.

GasBuddy has some stations flirting with the three-dollar mark in the immediate Canton and Massillon areas.

The prices do bode well for holiday travel next week.

A year ago, the average gas price in Stark and Carroll Counties was $3.63.