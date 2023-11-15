Gas Prices Flirt With $3 Mark Again
November 15, 2023 8:22AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Average gas prices: teasing us again, dropping closer to the three-dollar mark again.
The AAA average for Canton-Massillon was $3.12 Wednesday morning, down over two-cents from Tuesday.
GasBuddy has some stations flirting with the three-dollar mark in the immediate Canton and Massillon areas.
The prices do bode well for holiday travel next week.
A year ago, the average gas price in Stark and Carroll Counties was $3.63.