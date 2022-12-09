Gas Prices Flirt With $3 Mark, Diesel Coming Back Down to Earth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The average price for a gallon of gasoline Friday morning in Stark County was $3.04, down 75-cents over the past month.

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan expects prices to continue to fall over the next few weeks, averaging under three dollars a gallon, even nationwide.

That price was $3.32 on Friday morning.

But DeHaan cautions there are many factors that could push the price back up again, so nothing can be said for certain.

The average price for diesel fuel was down to $5.27.

DeHaan says that supply situation is getting under control.