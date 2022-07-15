Gas Prices Generally Lower, But Vary Widely Across Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Curious thing about the falling gas prices in Ohio.

The average price is falling a few cents every day in some counties, and not much at all in others.

The price range across Ohio Friday morning according to AAA was anywhere between $4.00 and $4.95 a gallon, with the highest average price in Athens County.

AAA’s Kimberly Schwind says prices vary widely across the country as well, often related to supply issues.

The average price in Stark County this morning is $4.19, down another four cents.

Gasoline demand remains high in Ohio and around the country, but the price keeps falling due to lower crude oil prices.

The national average price is $4.58 a gallon.