Gas Prices Headed Back Up Again
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gas prices back up to four dollars.
We are watching Friday afternoon as gas stations continue to push prices up.
The increases locally began on Wednesday and continued into Friday.
GasBuddy had most stations in the county at faux four dollars, or $3.99.9.
And a couple of chains were even going to $4.15 a gallon.