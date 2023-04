FILE – In this April 9, 2022 file photo, gas prices are posted at a gas station in Breezewood, Pa. Pump prices rose relentlessly from January through April, pushing average gas prices above $3.90 a gallon and taxing families’ budgets. Some forecasters expected a $5 peak by the time families got on the road for summer vacations. But prices are expected drop by 10 cents by next week, thanks to a recent drop in oil and wholesale gas prices and frugality at the pump. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A year ago on Tuesday, gas prices hit a AAA average four dollars a gallon, on their way to over five bucks.

So we’re doing better from that perspective, with the average price in Stark County Tuesday morning at $3.43.

GasBuddy has some price-leading stations in Canton and Massillon backing away from that $3.49.9 price.