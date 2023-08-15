News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Gas Prices Higher, Now Steady, Future Fall?

By Jim Michaels
August 15, 2023 8:38AM EDT
Courtesy Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices are steady over the last few days. despite a jump of 26-cents over the last week in the metro area.

Regular is averaging $3.65 a gallon Tuesday morning.

That’s even higher than a year ago, when we set new records for gas prices.

A year ago, the average was $3.39.

$3.69.9 is the dominant price according to GasBuddy, but some price-leading stations are backing off of that by 10-cents.

