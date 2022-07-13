Gas Prices in Ohio: AAA Says Lower, But Wide-Ranging

Vehicle lights pass a price board at a BP gas station in Detroit, Monday, March 7, 2022. The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon (3.8 liters) on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County gas prices dropped another three cents compared to Tuesday in the Wednesday morning AAA survey.

The average price is $4.26 a gallon.

But the price is as high as $4.95 down in Athens County.

That helps push the statewide average to $4.52.

The AAA national average price is $4.63.