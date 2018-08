Gasoline prices in Akron have risen 9.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.73 per gallon yesterday. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 41.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are unchanged versus a month ago.

Here’s what it looks like in the area:

Cleveland- $2.81/g, up 11.2 cents per gallon from last week.

Pittsburgh- $3.10/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week.