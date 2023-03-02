Gas Prices Up 30-Cents in 2 Days

FILE PHOTO - A sign outside a Cooper City, Fla. gas station in 2012. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Make it a 30-cent increase in the average gasoline price over the last two days.

The AAA average Thursday morning for Stark and Carroll Counties was $3.33 a gallon.

The state and national averages were also up.

The Ohio AAA average at $3.25, the national average at $3.37.

Gas Buddy has more gas stations embracing the $3.49.9 price set by several price-leading chains.

But there was still some under three-dollar gas in Stark County on Thursday morning.