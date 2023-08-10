Gas Prices Up, Expected to Drop Back Says AAA
August 10, 2023 7:52AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Local gasoline prices are now higher than they were a year ago, when they were sliding back down from record highs.
The AAA average for regular Thursday morning is $3.61, up 23-cents in the last two days.
That’s nearly 20-cents higher than a year ago.
The auto agency still predicts an easing of prices over the next few weeks.
GasBuddy has several of the price-leading chain gas stations posting $3.69.9 Thursday morning.