News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Gas Prices Up, Expected to Drop Back Says AAA

By Jim Michaels
August 10, 2023 7:52AM EDT
Share
Gas Prices Up, Expected to Drop Back Says AAA
Gas prices are displayed at a Shell gas station in Chicago, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Local gasoline prices are now higher than they were a year ago, when they were sliding back down from record highs.

The AAA average for regular Thursday morning is $3.61, up 23-cents in the last two days.

That’s nearly 20-cents higher than a year ago.

The auto agency still predicts an easing of prices over the next few weeks.

GasBuddy has several of the price-leading chain gas stations posting $3.69.9 Thursday morning.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Sanctuary Golf Course in North Canton to Close
3

SUV Driver Shot, Killed Along I-77 in Green
4

Special Election: Reaction to Tuesday's No Vote
5

Special Election: Issue 1 Defeated, Stark Voters say 'No' Too