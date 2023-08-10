Gas Prices Up, Expected to Drop Back Says AAA

Gas prices are displayed at a Shell gas station in Chicago, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Local gasoline prices are now higher than they were a year ago, when they were sliding back down from record highs.

The AAA average for regular Thursday morning is $3.61, up 23-cents in the last two days.

That’s nearly 20-cents higher than a year ago.

The auto agency still predicts an easing of prices over the next few weeks.

GasBuddy has several of the price-leading chain gas stations posting $3.69.9 Thursday morning.