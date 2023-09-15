Gas Prices Up… Should Drop… Probably…

Gas prices are displayed at a Shell gas station in Chicago, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another bump up in gasoline prices this week, though the near-term expectation is a drop back, but with an asterisk.

With Hurricane Lee set to impact New England, GasBuddy’s Patrick DeHaan always has his eyes on the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

DeHaan says much of the country’s refining capacity is in Texas and Louisiana.

Still, gasoline demand is down, and gas stations are permitted to sell lower-cost Winter Blend Gas starting Saturday.

The AAA average price Friday morning in Canton-Massillon is $3.66 a gallon, up 23-cents this week.