Gas Well Leak Leads to Evacuations Near Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At last word, as many as 450 people near the city of Columbiana in Columbiana County were still evacuated from their homes.

Those evacuation in a one-mile radius around a leaking natural gas well site.

A well control expert was expected at the site Tuesday night.

A contractor damaged a wellhead on the pad Tuesday morning.

The county EMA, state EPA and ODNR were monitoring the situation including air quality.

The natural gas was shooting straight up in the air and dispersing.