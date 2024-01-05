News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

GasBuddy Explains Plummeting Gas Prices

By Jim Michaels
January 5, 2024 8:47AM EST
A woman pumps gas at a GetGo Mini Mart in Valencia, Pa., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices have been falling like a rock this week.

So we had to reach out to GasBuddy to see what’s going on.

Chief Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan says demand is way down, and U.S. oil production is at its highest level ever.

GasBuddy, showing stations in parts of Canton and Massillon pricing regular in the $2.30s.

The AAA average for the Stark and Carroll County metro area is down another four-cents, at $2.53 Friday morning.

That’s down a quarter for the week and more than 40-cents over the last month.

