GasBuddy: Gas Prices Up, With More Upward Pressure to Come

Fuel price sign at a Flying J Truck Stop in Pearl, Miss., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Under-three-dollar gasoline prices may be a distant memory now.

GasBuddy says there’s a six-week window during which prices may be steady or decline, though we’re not seeing any of that lately.

That’s followed by upward pressure as demand increases and refineries begin to switch to summer blends.

Still, GasBuddy Chief Petroleum Analyst Patrick Dehaan thinks we won’t set a record high for gas prices like we did last summer.

Dehaan says they’re hopeful that five-dollar gas can be avoided.

The AAA average price in Stark County Tuesday morning was up nine cents from Monday to $3.40 a gallon.

The statewide average was $3.27.

AAA national average at $3.33.

At least diesel fuel continues to drop at $4.71 a gallon.