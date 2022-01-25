GasBuddy: Gasoline Price Situation Resembles That of Other Commodities Subject to Inflation
CHICAGO, Illinois (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One reason gasoline prices were higher last year and why we’ll see even higher prices this year.
An imbalance between supply and demand.
It’s why we’re seeing inflation at so many levels.
But petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan with Chicago-based GasBuddy predicts supply and demand will be back in sync by year’s end.
In the meantime though, prices will average 39-cents higher than in 2021, with the national average possibly hitting four dollars a gallon this Spring, says DeHaan.