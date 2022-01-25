      Weather Alert

GasBuddy: Gasoline Price Situation Resembles That of Other Commodities Subject to Inflation

Jim Michaels
Jan 25, 2022 @ 4:19am

CHICAGO, Illinois (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One reason gasoline prices were higher last year and why we’ll see even higher prices this year.

An imbalance between supply and demand.

It’s why we’re seeing inflation at so many levels.

But petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan with Chicago-based GasBuddy predicts supply and demand will be back in sync by year’s end.

In the meantime though, prices will average 39-cents higher than in 2021, with the national average possibly hitting four dollars a gallon this Spring, says DeHaan.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
UPDATE: Lingering Snow Leads to School Changes, Most Students Return
No Prison Time for Canton Man in Lucas Killing
Canton Police Investigating 3rd Homicide of Year
Bolivar Man Killed in One-Vehicle Crash in Goshen
Connect With Us Listen To Us On